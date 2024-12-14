Megan Fox all ready to ‘co-parent’ with MGK after split amid feelings of ‘betrayal’

Megan Fox on 'co-parenting' with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox will do everything that her kids need, which includes “co-parenting” them with Machine Gun Kelly, despite feeling “betrayed” after their split.

The actress is open to raising her kids with MGK, even though she “still feels betrayed” by the musician, a source revealed to Page Six.

The Transformers actress reportedly discovered suspicious text messages on MGK’s phone, which ultimately led to their breakup over Thanksgiving weekend in Vail, Colorado.

Despite the fallout, the source noted, “Megan is stronger than ever and in a really good place.”

The split came just two weeks after Fox announced she was expecting her fourth child—her first with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

According to an insider, Fox, 38, “became suspicious” and went through the Dirt singer’s phone, allegedly finding texts from other women.

However, the source insists, “There was no cheating on his part, but he understands he hurt her.”

“Colson has reached out to Megan because he deeply loves her,” the insider added. “He wants nothing more than to raise this child together and be a family.”

While MGK reportedly hopes to reconcile, the source revealed Fox appears “done” with the relationship.

This isn’t the first time trust issues have come between the pair.

“Megan had trust issues because of past behavior,” another source previously shared. Before the breakup, the Jennifer’s Body star had been working to “rebuild her trust” with MGK and was “excited to grow their family together.”