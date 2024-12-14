Jelly Roll shows off weight loss during 2024 Billboard Music Awards appearance

Jelly Roll showcases weight loss at 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Jelly Roll seems to have gotten where he wanted to in his health journey.

As per E! News the singer showcased his impressive health transformation at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards on Dec. 12, where he performed his hit single Liar.

The 40-year-old country music star—born Jason Bradley DeFord—took the stage wearing a yellow jacket, backward cap, and dark pants, proudly displaying his slimmer physique.

The evening marked a milestone for Jelly Roll as he took home his first Billboard Music Award for Top Hard Rock Song with All My Life alongside Falling in Reverse.

The Lonely Road singer has been open about his commitment to improving his health.

In February 2023, Jelly Roll shared his determination to make significant changes.

“I’m working out daily… praying and meditating …. Eating better - losing weight,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Making sure I bring the best version of me on my new album and this tour… this is what growth and gratitude look like in real time.”

Since then, the artist has documented his progress, including sharing workout routines and the support he’s received from his wife, Bunny Xo.