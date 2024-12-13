Taylor Swift turns 35: Travis Kelce, singer's romantic video sets internet ablaze

American pop superstar Taylor Swift turned 35 on Friday (December 13, 2024), just days after wrapping her record-busting Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift enthralled millions of music lovers with her 149 shows for 21 exciting months across five continents and 51 cities worldwide, the singing sensation concluded the record-breaking tour on December 8th.

The Mastermind hitmaker might be celebrating her big day with her boyfriend Travis Kelce as she rings in this new year.

To celebrate Swift's big day, the NFL's official TikTok account posted a romantic video dedicated to the singer and her boyfriend Kelce.

The video, which featured a compilation of Swift and the tight end's cutest moments together, was captioned: "karma is the guy on the @Chiefs saying happy bday to me #taylorswift #traviskelce #nfl #kansascitychiefs."

For the unknown, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their romance after getting spotted holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty In October 2023,