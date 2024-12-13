How Julia Roberts convinced Richard Gere to 'say yes' to 'Pretty Woman'

Richard Gere's first impression of Julia Roberts was that she was 'adorable' and 'great'

Richard Gere was initially sceptical about starring in Pretty Woman — until Julia Roberts changed his mind.

Appearing on the most recent The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the 75-year-old actor recalled how he didn’t understand the script or the character of wealthy businessman Edward Lewis when he first read it.

“There was no character. I read this thing, and I said, ‘It’s not for me’” Gere explained his hesitation, admitting he found Edward to be “just a suit” and hence didn’t feel a connection to the role.

His reluctance led to an “uncomfortable” meeting with director Garry Marshall, who was determined to convince him. "We start talking about the script, and I said, ‘I just don’t see a character,’” Gere explained. Marshall, ever the optimist, responded, “Let’s you and me find it.”

It wasn’t until Gere met Julia Roberts, already cast as Vivian Ward, that his reservations began to fade. He recalled his first impression of Roberts: ‘‘She’s adorable. She’s great.”

After their meeting, Roberts wrote a note on a Post-It saying, “Please say yes,” and slid it across the table to him. “How could you say no to that,” Gere recalled thinking, leading to one of the most iconic pairings in film history.

Looking back, Gere says he and the team didn’t know Pretty Woman would become the rom-com classic it is today. “We had no idea it was gonna be what it was,” he reflected.

Thanks to Roberts, Gere overcame his hesitation — and the film became an unforgettable hit.