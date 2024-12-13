Britney Spears reunites with ‘beautiful family’ for Christmas

Britney Spears gets ready to celebrate Christmas with family after finalising divorce

Britney Spears is planning to spend her holiday season with family as her brother Bryan Spears joined her in Mexico.

The 43-year-old songstress took to Instagram and revealed the exciting news of her brother’s arrival on Thursday, December 12th.

Gushing about Bryan, the Toxic hitmaker told fans, “My brother decided to visit me in Mexico. Hello Mr. Bryan.”

She then moved the camera towards her older brother as he quickly greeted her fans.

Britney added, “It's my sexy brother, I love my brother so much. He flew all the way over here. He's so nice and handsome.”

The Womanizer singer then joked, “To all the girls out there, you better watch the f--- out b----es. You'll have to deal with me.”

The siblings’ duo previously spent time together in Mexico back in July, a few months after they enjoyed another trip to Las Vegas.

In the video shared on social media, Britney wore a red satin dress with black lace and let her blonde tresses down.

She completed the look with a black hat, black choker and red-beaded bracelets.

Meanwhile, Bryan sported a casual look in dark grey pants, black shirt and a black blazer over it.

“It's almost Christmas !!! Beautiful family !!! Love y'all !!!” the popstar penned in the caption.