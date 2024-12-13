Jennifer Garner wants to stay out of Ben Affleck and JLo divorce drama

Jennifer Garner wants to keep a distance amid JLo, Ben Affleck divorce: Source

Jennifer Garner has recently made it sure to maintain a distance with Jennifer Lopez after Ben Affleck divorce.

A source spilled to Star magazine, “She tried not to take sides.”

The source noted, “Jen urged them to seek counselling and try harder to fix things."

However, the insider mentioned, “Jen began to notice things about JLo’s behaviour that turned her off.”

The source told the outlet, “Jennifer was dragged into Ben and JLo’s problems.”

“It’s not what she wanted, but JLo appealed to her gentle nature, and Jen’s such a nice person that she couldn’t say no,” stated an insider.

Even though Jennifer encouraged her children to stay close to JLo, the Alias star had a change of heart.

“It was an uncomfortable position to be in. She felt like she was being manipulated,” continued an insider.

The source mentioned, “Jen just thinks it’s better if she keeps her distance from J.Lo during the divorce.”

“She wants to stay out of Ben and JLo’s personal business from now on,” added an insider.

Following the split from the Maid in Manhattan actress, the source explained that Ben “leans on” Jennifer.

The source opened up that The Adam Project star “is very concerned about his health, to the point where she reminds him when he needs to see the doctor and the dentist and even sends him vitamins”.

“Ben loves being looked after by her. He goes to her whenever he has a big career or life decision to make for her advice,” noted an insider.