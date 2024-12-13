Timothée Chalamet makes rare comment about his growing moustache

Timothée Chalamet recently made a rare comment about his growing moustache while promoting his upcoming movie, A Complete Unknown.

According to Daily Mail, the 28-year-old actor made a guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after wrapping up filming for his new project.

During the show, Timothée playfully shared his first experience on the program with the 60-year-old host, saying, "The first time I was on here, I hadn't hit puberty."

"So my voice has changed, and now I'll probably play The Rock in my next movie," he humorously added.

Reportedly, this interview marked Timothée's fourth TV appearance on the CBS talk show, having previously visited in 2018, 2021, and February of this year.

The Interstellar actor has grown his moustache for the upcoming biopic titled Marty Supreme, in which he portrays the real tennis player Marty Reisman.

On the professional front, Timothée is currently promoting his new drama-musical film A Complete Unknown, in which he plays the role of Bob Dylan.

The film also stars Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook and Charlie Tahan.

The movie is scheduled for its theatrical release on December 18, 2024.