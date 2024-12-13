Austin Butler’s journey to success after 'Elvis'

Austin Butler takes Hollywood by storm with his suave performance in Elvis

Austin Butler has recently been making headlines for playing a serial killer in a new American Psycho adaptation after Christian Bale.

The actor is considered one of the renowned Hollywood actors today. But his path to success was far from easy with appearances in various television shows and movies before landing a breakthrough role in Elvis movie.

Austin Butler movies and TV shows

Austin started his acting career on television in 2006, at the age of 15, when he first made an appearance in one of Hannah Montana episodes as a guest star.

He then went on to play small roles in other TV shows including Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Unfabulous and iCarly. He also guest-starred in few episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place.

It was in February 2008, Austin landed a main role on Nickelodeon series, Zoey 101, but it was his role in TV show The Carrie Diaries that gained him recognition.

In one of his old interviews with Esquire magazine, Austin confessed, “I know that I would probably cringe if I watched some things, because you’re seeing yourself through the learning process.”

“But that was my schooling. I wouldn’t be here without all of that,” noted the actor.

Austin Butler movies before Elvis

Later, Austin branched into movies and acted in some B-grade movies, including 2009’s Aliens in the Attic.

Interestingly, the actor’s career first shifted when he got the opportunity to act in the Quentin Tarantino movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood released in 2019.

Austin Butler’s Elvis movie

Austin’s career took off when he played the titular King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrman’s Elvis movie, which was released in 2022.

The actor not only received praises from critics and his fans but also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and a Golden Globe win for Best Actor – Drama in 2023.

Austin Butler’s phenomenal performance in Dune 2

After Elvis, there’s no looking back for Austin.

He was then appreciated for his phenomenal performance as a bald villain in Denis Villeneuve’s movie, Dune: Part Two, which was released earlier this year.

Austin, who loves versatility in his acting, also appeared in Jeff Nichols' highly anticipated crime drama, The Bikeriders, which came out in June 2024.

At the time, the Elvis actor dished out details about his preparation for the biker role while doing a role of a baddie in Dune 2.

“I was getting used to those old motorcycles as I was doing the knife training and stuff for Dune, and then I put Bikeriders on hold for a bit as I got closer to Dune,” said the actor in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

In the same year, Austin also appeared in American war drama miniseries created by John Shiban and John Orloff for Apple TV+ titled Masters of the Air.

Austin Butler’s girlfriend

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Austin's relationship is going strong with his current girlfriend and actress Kaia Gerber, whom he started dating in late 2021.