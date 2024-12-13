Alexia Nepola decides to share insights on split with Todd Nepola

RHOM's star Alexia Nepola set to speak about her recent breakup

Reality Tv star Alexia Nepola has parted ways with estranged husband, Todd Nepola and fans are eagerly waiting for her to break the silence.

As per the reports, one of the couple’s best friend and the Real Housewives of Miami RHOM's participant, Marysol Patton extended support for Alexia and assured fans that the 57-year-old will speak out, after overcoming the situation.

“When she’s ready to talk about it, she will because Alexia is a sharer and that’s why she’s on a reality show because she knows how to share and be open and be raw and be real,” Patton said.

“If there’s anything I know about Alexia, she’s strong and she’s a fighter and resilient. She has been through a lot and she always comes out on the other end shining.”

For the unknown, the star tied the knot with the 52-year-old, after entering into a prenuptial agreement on December 10, 2021, in St. Barths.

Taking to Instagram, Alexia shared her excitement, saying: “This year has been a whirlwind to say the least, but finishing it off as Mr. & Mrs. gives me hope for the years to come.”

During the RHOM’s season 4, Alexia praised Todd and uttered: “I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life. He loves me.”

However, the duo got separated after Todd filed for divorce from Alexia after three years of marriage, mentioning that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Todd preferred not to comment on the issue publicly, but his estranged partner poured in her sentiments, saying: “I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage.”

“I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during his difficult time.”

Days back, Alexia Nepola shared that son Frankie is deeply affected by the situation as, ‘he is all about love.’