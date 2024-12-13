Sabrina Carpenter makes first TV appearance after Barry Keoghan split rumours

Sabrina Carpenter recently made her first TV appearance after split speculations with her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

According to Daily Mail, the 25-year-old singer appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 12, 2024, to promote her Netflix Christmas special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

During the show, Sabrina opted not to discuss the ongoing breakup rumours with the Irish actor.

The Espresso singer was also asked about her six Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist category.

In response, the Short n' Sweet crooner revealed that the upcoming Grammy ceremony would be her first attendance since she didn’t want to go without a nomination.

The Please Please Please singer said, "I told myself I never wanted to go until I was nominated. I didn't think it would be for all those categories, which is special."

"I feel so lucky. Singing is all I've ever wanted to do. Writing songs is my favourite thing in the world, so the fact that I could do it and people listen is sentimental but it's a gift so I'm very grateful," the renowned songstress added.

Sabrina's interview marked her first public appearance after an insider confirmed to People magazine that she and the Batman actor had parted ways.

Later, a few reports surfaced suggesting that Sabrina and Barry's breakup may have been caused by allegations that Barry cheated on Sabrina with an influencer Breckie Hill.

Keoghan subsequently deactivated his Instagram account and recently posted a lengthy statement on his X account, stating that his name had been "dragged across the internet."

However, Sabrina has not publicly commented on the matter yet.