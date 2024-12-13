Brian Austin Green 'disappointed' in MGK, Megan Fox's text scandal

Megan Fox's ex reacts to Machine Gun Kelly's text messaging scandal

Megan Fox's former husband, Brian Austin Green, is sharing his stance on Machine Gun Kelly's text messaging scandal.

Reacting to the news of Fox's split from on-and-off boyfriend, Green opened up to TMZ on Thursday, December 12.

He told the outlet, "I didn't even know."

The host claimed that Fox found out about text messages with other women on MGK's phone ahead of their breakup.

To which, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, instantly responded with a sigh, “How old is he? … He’s in his 30s, isn’t he? … But in your 30s, like, f–k. Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant."

In addition, Green, who was married to Fox from 2010 to 2021, further expressed his concern for the Transformers star as he went on to add, “I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids. That’s a shame.”

This scandal comes on the heels of Fox's pregnancy announcement, confirming her and the musician's first child together.

The 51-year-old couldn't contain his disappointment in MGK for messing things up for the high-profile actress.

He added, “I’m heartbroken about it because I know she’s been so excited. And the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.”

For the unversed, Green and Fox share three children together, including Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.