Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to surprise fans like Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to follow Selena Gomez, Benny’s footsteps?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's surprise engagement announcement gives hope to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fans.

For the unversed, the Calm Down hitmaker revealed on December 11 that she said 'yes' to her boyfriend in an adorable Instagram post.

While reacting to her close pal's special moment, Taylor enthusiastically said in the comments section, "Yes I will be the flower girl."

As the 14-time Grammy winner’s congratulatory message gained popularity on social media, several fans began speculating about Taylor and Travis' possible engagement in 2025.

One fan commented on X, "Hey Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's best friend Selena Gomez announces she and Benny Blanco are now engaged. Time to put a ring on. Wedding ceremony during LIX Super Bowl 2025 New Orleans Give NFL the highest rating in history."

"Selena being the flower girl for Taylor and Travis... full circle," another fan penned.

On the other hand, several netizens believe that the globally known singer and the NFL athlete are 'faking' their relationship for good 'PR.'

Recently, television host Sam Taunton predicted the current power couple of Hollywood might part ways in 2025, saying, "It’s about time she breaks up with her boyfriend and writes a new album, I reckon."

Notably, Taylor and Travis have not addressed the split rumours nor have the two confirmed any engagement reports yet.

It is important to note that the two sparked romance speculations in September 2023.