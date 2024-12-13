Selena Gomez left stunned by Benny Blanco’s unexpected move

Benny Blanco prepares a surprise proposal for Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has embarked on a new chapter of life with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, as he popped the question with an unexpected proposal.

After their engagement announcement on December 11, a source offered an inside scoop to People Magazine from Gomez and Blanco's romantic night.

"It was very her," the source said about the Only Murders in the Building star, adding, "It was a total surprise to Selena."

Earlier that day, the record producer reportedly surprised the Calm Down hitmaker during their night time picnic, which included Gomez’s favourite meal from Taco Bell, as seen in a series of photos the 32-year-old Grammy winner shared on Instagram.

Later in the evening, the newly engaged couple celebrated with an "impromptu gathering" of close friends and family.

"Benny and Selena were so excited to share the news right away with their loved ones," the source added. "It's such a true partnership between them."

Blanco, recently named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, proposed to the former Disney star with a jaw-dropping marquise-cut diamond ring following their one-year romance.

"Forever begins now…" Gomez captioned her Instagram post, showing off the massive diamond ring just days after celebrating her two 2025 Golden Globe nominations.