Taylor Swift over the moon after making history at Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift thanks her fans after winning 10 awards at Billboad Music Awards

Taylor Swift is over the moon as she made history at the at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer reportedly became the most awarded artist as she earned 10 awards at the event in categories including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top Billboard 200, bringing her haul to 49 trophies.

“This is, like, the nicest early birthday present you could have given me, so thank you very much,” said Taylor in a pre-recorded acceptance speech ahead of her 35th birthday on December 13.

The Cruel Summer crooner stated, “I love it. It’s exactly what I wanted.”

“Everything that’s happened with the Eras Tour and ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ I just have to say thank you,” she continued.

Taylor further said, “It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I’ve made and the fact that you’ve cared so much about my music.”

“Thank you to the Billboard awards. Thank you to the fans, because Billboard is counting your stuff. I count these as fan voted awards, because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert,” she added.

The next closest winners to Taylor were Zach Bryan with five awards, Morgan Wallen with four, and four artists tied with a trio of prizes: Shaboozey, Bad Bunny, Drake and Elevation Worship.

Here is a full list of winners:

Top New Artist

Chappell Roan

Top Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Shaboozey

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top R&B Artist

SZA

Top R&B Male Artist

Tommy Richman

Top R&B Female Artist

SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

Top Rap Touring Artist

Travis Scott

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Beyonce

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Global K-Pop Artist

Stray Kids

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

SEVENTEEN

Top Billboard 200 Album

Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department

Top K-Pop Album

Jung Kook, GOLDEN

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Dua Lipa Houdini