Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce visit Children's Mercy Hospital after Eras Tour end

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce visit Kansas City hospital

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce thought of doing something good.

Swift and Travis made a touching visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on Thursday, spreading joy to young patients and their families.

The visit came just days after Swift concluded her Eras Tour with her final show in Vancouver on December 8.

The global superstar, who turns 34 on Friday, December 13, was all smiles as she posed with children undergoing treatment at the hospital, as per The Daily Mail.

Wearing an elegant Miu Miu set, Taylor looked radiant during her first public appearance since wrapping up her record-breaking tour. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34, also accompanied her, though the pair were not photographed together.

Melissa Nuzum, whose daughter Baylee was among the patients visited, shared the emotional experience on Facebook.

“We had the coolest and most unexpected surprise ever... Taylor Swift came to visit inpatient children today and Baylee was chosen since she requests Taylor songs during her uncomfortable procedures,” she wrote.

Gushing over Swift’s kindness, Melissa added, “Ya'll she is amazing. On top of her sheer beauty, she was kind and personable and down to earth. She gave Baylee a signed copy of her Eras Tour book and accepted a gift from Baylee, a diamond art picture as well.”

The visit brought much-needed joy to the young patients. Melissa continued, “We have fan girled all morning. I even cried as it's wonderful to see my girl smile so much knowing the pain she's been in.

Thank you Taylor and those involved at Children's Mercy that helped make this happen.”

The heartwarming visit highlights the couple’s efforts to spend quality time together following Swift’s demanding tour schedule.

The Anti-Hero singer is reportedly “exhausted but so grateful” after her whirlwind tour and is looking forward to enjoying the holidays with Kelce.