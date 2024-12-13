Selena Gomez's engagement ring from Benny Blanco holds hidden meaning

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been dating for well over a year

Benny Blanco’s choice for Selena Gomez’s engagement ring proves he’s paying attention to the smallest details.

The Rare singer, 32, unveiled the stunning sparkler in an Instagram post Wednesday, December 11, writing, “forever begins now…”

While the ring’s beauty is undeniable, it also carries a sweet nod to her music career. Blanco, 36, seems to have chosen the rare marquise diamond as a tribute to Gomez’s 2015 hit Good For You, where she croons, “I’m on my marquise diamonds / I’m a marquise diamond.”

Fans quickly caught the reference, with one tweeting, “Stop, did he get her a marquise diamond in honor of their song?? Oh Benny, the standard you’re setting is too high!”

Experts agree the unique ring is as rare as Gomez herself. Jared Jewelers VP Ann Grimmett noted that marquise diamonds account for “less than 5% of all diamonds,” calling it “fitting for a talent as rare as hers.”

Grimmett also further estimates that the diamond is 6 carats and valued at around $225,000, while Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried estimates 8 carats valued at around $250,000.

The elongated oval design also has a romantic backstory, dating to 18th-century France when King Louis XV commissioned a diamond shaped like his lover Marquise de Pompadour’s lips.