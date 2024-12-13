Beyonce faces backlash for new engagement ring

Beyonce's new ring did not get fans' approval

Beyonce received backlash by fans as she showed off her new ring at the premiere of Lion King prequel Mufasa.

The 43-year-old singer wore her new bling instead of her $5 million emerald cut-diamond that she has been wearing for years.

The new ring, that she started wearing in September, features three large diamonds.

As soon as the Diva hitmaker highlighted her ring in pictures from the premiere, fans flocked to social media and slammed the new choice of jewellery.

Some commenters saw the moment as distasteful because of the timing of this replacement soon after Queen Bey’s husband Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Diddy at a party.

A jewellery influencer Julia Chafe noted that Beyonce's upgraded ring featured a “super-elongated emerald cut” diamond in the center with “trapezoid side stones that I've never seen anything similar to before.”

She went on to say that she wasn't even sure how the ring's designer had “sourced” the unusual side stones.

The fans all unanimously agreed, as a person wrote, “That ring is ugly.”

“Girl, i love my jewels in all their forms but .... This is lowkey ugly,” added another.

Chiming in, a third criticised, “I think that her ring could pay for kids college tuition, feed even more, and relieve some people's debt. It's ugly and gross in the face off all the poverty in the world [sic].”

“The things we focus on Her rings?? What about her husbands accusation of raping a, 13-year-old.??? [sic],” asked another displeased user.

Noting the bad timing, one penned, “Hmmm I think this is very insensitive due to the accusations.”