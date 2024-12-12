Gordon Ramsay's ecstatic response to Selena Gomez's engagement creates stir

The Michelin star chef gets trolled for his comment on Selena's engagement news

Selena Gomez announced her engagement today after which many celebrity friends poured in best wishes to the happy couple and so did popular chef Gordon Ramsay.

It turns out, Ramsay’s witty congratulatory message was not quite well-received by the fans on Instagram.

The Michelin star chef’s comment beneath Gomez’s announcement post created a stir on the internet.

The British TV presenter sent his best wishes to the 32-year-old singer and her fiancé Benny Blanco by writing: "Congratulations to you both, it must be the cooking.”

The comment raised many eyebrows on social media with fans slamming the 58-year-old restaurateur over the way he blessed the happy couple.

One of the internet users trolled him saying: "Gordon Ramsay shady a*; he said, 'It's not the face, so it must be the food.'"

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Gordon Ramsay - where the food is judged, and so are you." The third critic went on to say: "I know she regrets letting him into her limited comments."

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer publicized her commitment with boyfriend Benny on December 12 through her Instagram.

She shared a carousel of pictures that featured her wearing the sparkly ring. “Forever begins now”, wrote Selena.