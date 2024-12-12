Royal family's Christmas guest list: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel left out

King Charles III's biggest-ever Christmas guest list has finally been revealed amid speculations about Kate Middleton and Prince William's plans.

The Christmas celebration is always a big affair for the Firm as all embers put on a united front after a challenging year to send the world message of courage and harmony.

The 76-year-old King will host Christmas at Sandringham House, the Queen's country estate in Norfolk, as is traditional.

Around 45 family members are expected to attend, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. Prince Andrew is also expected to attend, despite his tension with the monarch over royal lodge.

Future king William has already revealed he would be spending Christmas at Sandringham with his royal relatives. The royals will come together en-masse for the first time since the King and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer.

However, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have reportedly not received an invite for this year's get-together.

A royal insider said at the time: "The King is embracing the Christmas period already and really getting into the spirit. Staff who have seen him this week remarked how happy and healthy he was looking."

The Prince and Princess of Wales as well as their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are top on the guest list.

Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and their two children Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, the Earl of Wessex, who turns 17 next week will also join the King.

The King's trusted lieutenant Princess Anne is expected along with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. Meanwhile, the King's embattled brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie are also expected with sources suggesting the King has underlined his commitment to having the family united, especially over the Christmas period.

The King's nieces and nephews as well as their families are all excited to attend the gathering. Zara, Mike Tindall and their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas, as well as Peter Phillips and his two daughters - and possibly even his new girlfriend Harriet Sperling are also expected to receive the invites.

Pregnant Princess Beatrice, husband Edo and daughter Sienna are expected as are Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank as well as their young sons August and Ernest. Meanwhile, in a royal first, it has been hinted that Queen Camilla's family will also be on hand to join the celebrations.

Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has already confirmed his mum had requested that he and his family would join in with the royal gathering this year.