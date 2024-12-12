Ariana DeBose can’t stop praising Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 'he's glorious'

Ariana DeBose revealed reason why Aaron Taylor-Johnson impressed her.

Ariana DeBose is thrilled to join Marvel alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

"Who doesn’t wanna act opposite that man?" the 33-year-old told US Weekly in an exclusive chat on Monday, December 9, while discussing their upcoming film Kraven The Hunter.

"He’s glorious and glorious in our movie," she added.

The film explores the backstory of Spider-Man’s villain, played by the 34-year-old actor, and how he became the world’s most dangerous hunter.

This movie marked The Fall Guy actor’s second Marvel role, after playing Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The West Side Story actress revealed to the magazine that Aaron had fully committed to the role and transformed himself physically into Kraven.

"I was very much in awe of his commitment," the actress admitted.

"I think to play a character like that, there’s the work that you do as an actor, but it was the first time I’d ever had the opportunity to see up close the level of dedication that goes into the physical preparation of changing your body, building muscle, and toning muscle. There’s a real scientific process to it."

She further highlighted that her co-star’s comedic talent, recalling a moment on set when he delivered a scene so brilliantly that it completely impressed her.

"I don’t know if it actually made the movie, but my God, I was like, 'I don’t know how he did that.' It was just genius. It was great."