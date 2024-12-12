Beyoncé promotes her Christmas special days after Jay-Z rape case

Jay-Z was named along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in the new explosive lawsuit

Beyoncé is keeping the show going alive despite swirling controversy surrounding her husband, Jay-Z.

The singer, 43, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 11, to share a glamorous teaser for her upcoming Netflix special, A Cowboy Carter Christmas, just two days after Jay-Z was hit with a civil lawsuit alleging child rape alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs. Both men, aged 55, have denied the allegations.

In the festive clip, Beyoncé stuns in a feathered white ensemble, paired with a giant cowboy hat, as she strikes a pose next to a glowing cactus. The teaser highlights her signature flair, with smoke billowing from her finger-gun motion as she lights up the scenery.

The special is set to air during the halftime show of the Christmas Day NFL game between the Ravens and Texans, with Beyoncé delivering an extended 20-minute performance in her hometown of Houston.

But while Beyoncé focuses on her career, the legal battle involving Jay-Z looms large. Filed Sunday, the lawsuit accuses Jay-Z and Combs of assaulting a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The plaintiff alleges the attack occurred in the presence of an unnamed female celebrity.

Beyoncé, her mother, and Jay-Z have since presented a united front in public as they attended the Mufasa premiere over the weekend, starring Queen Bey and their eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 12, who also stars in the film.