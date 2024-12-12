Harry's Holiday homecoming: Royal tension looms over Christmas reunion

Tensions within the Royal Family have been exposed ahead of their traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham, as Prince Harry has reportedly been left off the guest list.

While up to 45 royals and extended family members are set to come together for the festive season, the Duke of Sussex will not be joining them.

A royal insider revealed to the Mail that the relationship between Harry and his family remains distant, making an invitation unlikely.

The royal family will continue their holiday celebrations without the presence of Harry and Meghan, who are expected to spend Christmas in the U.S. with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Prince of Wales, who will be surrounded by 45 family members at the Norfolk estate, admitted this week that he's "not ready" for Christmas yet.

During an event for military families in Wiltshire, William confessed, "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready."

He shared his excitement for the upcoming holiday, looking forward to spending time with family all together in one room, which is a rare occurrence given their typically busy schedules.

Along with the Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince William and his family are set to join King Charles and Queen Camilla for the grand festivities.

The royal update comes just days after William and his children supported the Princess of Wales at her "Together at Christmas" carol service.