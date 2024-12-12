Anne Hathaway eager to work on 'Princess Diaries 3', 'Devil Wears Prada' sequels

Anne Hathaway remains tight-lipped about the details of the sequels

Anne Hathaway has spilled insights about her much-awaited films’ sequels, The Princess Diaries (2001) and The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

While talking about the upcoming installments, The Intern actress expressed her excitement, saying, that she is excited to start working on the films as soon as possible.

However, Anne also stated that 'she cannot tell a thing' about the sequels for now.

While talking about her most-loved movies, the 42-year-old Hollywood diva told WWD: "I was so beautifully cared for on both of those films.”

"I was a baby, like a legal child, when I made Princess Diaries — I turned 18 while we were making it, and I was a very, very young woman when I made Devil Wears Prada”, she explained.

Hathaway, 42, that she did both the films at a very young age where she was guided and looked after by the films’ crew and directors.

But now, when she is all grown up, Anne is excited to look after and guide the same people with all the experience and confidence she gained in so many years.

"I was so guided and looked after and cared for by the communities that made both of those films in particular, each of their directors, Garry Marshall and David Frankel."

"I’m so excited that now I can do that for other people, that now I have the knowledge and the experience and the confidence to take care of other people on sets in which I’m looked at as a leader.”

