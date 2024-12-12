Kody Brown’s daughter Madison brown shares surprising love for baking

Madison brown teases husband Caleb Brush in latest move

Kody Brown’s daughter Madison brown, who is also known as Maddie, has poured her sense of humour in a latest move.

Taking to Instagram story, the 29-year-old shared a post teasing her husband Caleb Brush and hinting her love towards baking.

Maddie wrote, “It was the chemicals known as fragrance in our house,” referring to the aroma spread through baking breads.

In the video, the couple can be seen sharing a very playful yet pointed moment where the husband takes a jab at his wife humorously.

He went on admiring his wife for baking the bread at home and instead of trusting store bought loaves as he voiced wife's concerns about the chemicals used in mass produced bread saying she'd rather have her homemade version.

Days back, Madison opened up about the financial struggles of her father Kody Brown, on The Authentic Society podcast.

The TV personality revealed that they were really poor before the TLC Sisters Wives launch in 2010, saying: "My dad made decent money but we had 15 kids.”

“My dad always chose the get-rich-quick scheme, almost always,” Madison continued.

“That was such a foreign thought to Caleb. And I remember explaining some ideas to him and he was like, ‘No, no.”

“When we got our tax returns when we were younger, my parents immediately spent it on something,” Madison explained.

For the unknown, Kody Brown shares Madison Brown with one of his ex-wives, Janelle Brown. She has 15 siblings, including Logan Brown, Aspyn Thompson and Leon Brown.