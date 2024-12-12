Beyoncé sparks buzz with unexpected move amid Jay-Z’s feud

Beyoncé, American singer and songwriter, has once again showed why she is not just global superstar but also a woman with kind and gold heart as her recent act left people gushing over her.

The Grammy-winning singer recently showed very generous gesture as she donated a huge amount $100,000 to her hometown's university Houston Law Center which left peopls gossiping amid his husband's ongoing legal fight.

The university broke the news on Wednesday sharing that Beyoncé's heartfelt move will help now to pay full time faculty director and keep the center running smoothly.

"This gift...will shepherd the next generation of criminal justice attorneys in the city of Houston, the state of Texas, and the nation," the UH Law Center Dean Leonard Baynes shared.

The recent announcement came to light after the music icon's husband American rapper found himself under the deep water because of his ongoing lawsuit.

The updated case has accused Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of trying to drug and assaulting 13-year-old minor girl back in 2000.

He later denied all the allegations claiming that all those accusations are completely 'baseless' as he's really concerned about his family and its reputation.

In Jay-Z's public statement, he wrote: "My wife and I will have to sit our children down...and explain the cruelty and greed of people."