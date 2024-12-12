'RHOC' alum NeNe Leakes plans to make comeback

NeNe Leakes sparks rumours about returning back to screen

NeNe Leakes, who is an American actress and an author, has sparked speculations about returning to one of the hit reality television series.

As per the reports, the mega reality TV producer Carlos King opened up about believing that the 56-year-old might get back in the Real Housewives of Atlanta, (RHOA).

“We saw NeNe Leakes co-host the Emmys red carpet after show, along with my friend Justin Sylvester and Ariana Maddix from ‘Vanderpump Rules.”

“We all supported that decision in terms of, ‘Yay, NeNe’s back doing stuff with the network, and that’s great and they promoted her,” King told TheWrap.

“I think it’s a great first step in the right direction.”

Leakes, who has a net worth of $14 million, has been one of the pioneering housewives of the enduring show, RHOA series since Season 1.

She is known for her vibrant character, memorable quotable remarks, and sharp humour.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella star formally quit after Season 12 after she filed a law suit against NBC Universal’s Bravo, including it’s executive and presenter Andy Cohen, in April 2022.

She alleged that the network cultivated a racially insensitive and hostile workplace. However, Leakes withdrew the discrimination lawsuit in August the same year.

Days back, NeNe Leakes shared a major health update about her son Brentt Leakes, who under went a heart transplant after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure.