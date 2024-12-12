Megan Fox had security concerns at Machine Gun Kelly’s house, source claims

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox ended their four year long relationship

Megan Fox had reportedly planned to move into a new house without Machine Gun Kelly even before the breakup.

The 38-year-old star bought a home in a popular celebrity neighbourhood in Los Angeles prior to the thanksgiving weekend, as per a TMZ report.

The Jennifer’s Body actress was reportedly already planning to move into her own place as she was “concerned about her safety” at Kelly’s house because he frequently invited people over.

Fox had been switching rental places before she found her new abode.

The source also revealed that the Transformers actress always “had trust issues” throughout their on-and-off relationship because of the rapper’s “past behaviours.”

This comes after the former couple broke up during their Thanksgiving trip to Colorado, just two weeks after Fox announced that they were expecting a child together.

According to reports, the actress decided to call it quits when she discovered some unsettling interactions with other women on Kelly’s phone.

Fox had reportedly been trying to “rebuild her trust” for the rapper but the messages served as the final blow to their relationship.