Elton John opens up about ‘faith’ in higher spirits

Sir Elton John revealed that he doesn’t believe in a “biblical God too much” but he has faith in a higher power that helped him through tough times in life.

The 77-year-old singer explained that he believes there is a spirit watching over him which helped him fight depression, addiction, and bouts of loneliness, in an interview with TIME Magazine.

The Rocket Man hitmaker told the host, “I don't really believe in the biblical God too much, but I have faith.”

“My higher power has been looking after me all my life; he's got me through drugs, he's got me through depression, he's got me through loneliness, and he got me sober,” he added.

“He's been there all the time, I think. I just didn't acknowledge him.'”

This comes after the Tiny Dancer singer opened up about his regrets when he “saw a line of cocaine,” in a 2021 interview.

He shared that he initially “just joined in for the sake of it and it became an addiction,” recalling his journey of drug dependency which spanned over two decades of his life.

John has now been sober for 35 years and celebrated the 30th anniversary of sobriety on Instagram in 2020.