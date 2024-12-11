Inside Meri Brown's unique relationship with Kody Brown's ex-wife

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown shares where she stands in Christine Brown's life

Meri Brown has shed light on her relationship with the ex-wife of her former partner, Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star, whose net worth is around $400,000, opened up about the 'nonexistent' friendship with Christine Brown.

While conversing in an interview, Meri stated, “I wish her all the best, we have had a lot of life together. We’ve had a lot of fun in our past, but our paths just don’t align right now.”

Moreover, the 53-year-old pointed out that their relationship isn't much deep due to their life choices adding, “They may crisscross here and there throughout our lives [but] we’re not living parallel lives anymore.”

Meri also shared her thoughts on not getting an invitation to the 52-year-old's wedding, who separated from Kody in 2021, and married David Woolley in 2023.

“It was totally fine, I think that weddings you need to just have the people around you that you are most comfortable with, and I wasn’t that for her, and I’m totally fine with that."

She continued: "I think that both of us have probably really just embraced the fact that this is where we are in our lives and we wish each other the best. I know that she does the same for me.”

For the unknown, Christine Brown isn’t the only former wife of Kody, as he has also tied the knot with Janelle Brown, who parted ways with him in 2022.