Megan Fox opens up about Machine Gun Kelly in viral interview

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a baby together

Megan Fox detailed her feelings for now-ex Machine Gun Kelly in an interview which is making rounds on the internet in the light of their recent breakup.

Talking about the rapper, the 38-year-old actress said, “He can be a lot of different things and a lot of different people at any given moment. But he has a really pure soul, and he can be very vulnerable, which I think is what you experienced that day,” in conversation with Drew Barrymore.

“You got to see somebody not hiding behind their failures or trying to pretend that they weren't not insecure and be a face of confidence when they're not feeling confident. Somebody being able to be like, ‘I feel like I suck, and I don't feel like I'm worthy to be here.’"

The Jennifer’s Body star added, “That's something that's really moving for other people to see, because we all feel like that, if not all of the time then some of the time, that we're not worthy of being who we are, that we're not worthy of being loved, we're not worth of the attention, we're not worthy. I think most people feel that way, in general.”

This viral interview started circulating on the internet after Kelly and Fox ended their approximately five-year long romance while they were together for the Thanksgiving weekend.

The couple have reportedly split after the Transformers actress allegedly found “material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early.”