Rapper Slim Thug makes first statement on Jay-Z's legal battle

American rapper Slim Thug, who is mostly known for his hit songs, has decided to step in the ongoing legal battle of his fellow star Jay-Z.

Turning to his Instagram account, Thug expressed his worry as he claimed that the music mogul Jay is being unfairly targeted by the audience under false charges.

The Luxurious singer called out everyone as he said that people like to go after successful Black man saying its not fair.

He shared: "JAY-Z is not guilty. I don't believe that sh*t. We'll continue to see motherf*ckers try to take down Black billionaires. And everybody gonna cheer him on. For allegations. No criminal cases or none of that sh*t."

Thug further slams lawyer and all those accusers and said, "I’ve been telling y’all how them lawyers do. I already know how that s**t go."

"They try to get money, get motherf**kers to settle because they know public opinion gonna kill them anyway. Whether you’re innocent or not, by the time the blogs get done, you’re gonna to be," he continued.

However, Beyoncé's husband is right now caught up in a very critical situation where he found himself under the deep water as his ongoing legal battle continues to get worse.

Jay-Z has been accused of raping 13-year-old minor with his friend Sean Diddy Combs, who is already making headlines because of his ongoing lawsuit.