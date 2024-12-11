Will Smith celebrates Jamie Foxx's comeback: 'Welcome home'

Will Smith hypes his pal Jamie Foxx's new Netflix comedy special while wishing him an early birthday

Will Smith couldn’t be happier seeing his pal Jamie Foxx thriving a year after he went into a weeks-long coma.

On Tuesday, December 10, Smith gave Foxx a heartfelt shoutout on Instagram ahead of his 57th birthday on December 13, while also hyping up Foxx’s return to standup comedy with the new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was…

"First Off: Happy Early Bday, Foxx!" Smith wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the two. "Second: I’m glad to see you back doing what you LOVE. Welcome home. I can’t wait to check it out."

The Fresh Prince also urged fans to tune in, adding, "Y’all go watch @iamjamiefoxx’s special on @netflix TODAY."

In the special, Foxx opened up about a terrifying health scare earlier this year — a “brain bleed that led to a stroke.”

"Before I could get the aspirin, [clicks his fingers] I went out," he shared, revealing he lost 20 days of memory and woke up in a wheelchair after emergency surgery.

Smith and Foxx go way back, having starred together in Ali in 2001. Smith played Muhammad Ali, while Foxx took on the role of trainer Drew Bundini Brown.

Smith has been a constant source of support for Foxx, especially during his recovery. Back in July, when Foxx first spoke about his health struggle on social media, Smith commented, "Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now."