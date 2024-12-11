Jamie Foxx sparks frenzy with recent remark on dating 'white women'

American actor Jamie Foxx, who is best known for his comedy charm, recently shared a moment which left everyone intrigued.

During his very light hearted moment in Netflix's special What Had Happened Was, the Oscar-winning actor made witty remark and said that he is done now dating white women as the comment took no time in going viral online.

Jamie, who also taken a jab at Sean Diddy Combs, humorously sang while he was paying piano, "Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured."

"I've been cured of everything, no more white girls. I’m serious, no more white girls."

The made up song had everyone laughing like crazy as he went on quipping that now he is looking for love "on the Black side of town."

“No more potato salad and raisins."

"No more white girls! No more spray tan, no more big titties, no ass. No more white girls I gotta let ’em know!" he added.

The Burial star added very playful twist to his performance as he ended it with a loud bang as he said, "No more white girls—in public."

However, Jamie Foxx has always been very private when it comes to his dating life as he always chose to avoid all the media's spotlight over the past few years.