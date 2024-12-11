Brooks Nader gets candid about relationship with DWTS' Gleb Savchenko

Gleb Savchenko sends break-up text to girlfriend Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader, American model who won the 2019 Swim Search, has spilled the tea about her relationship status with Dancing With the Stars' partner Gleb Savchenko.

The 27-year-old also opened up about the breakup text she received from Gleb before parting ways with him.

During an interview, Brooks revealed, “And the TikTok thing, those little rebuttals and back and forth were all real because we were a little bit broken up — not that we’re like, there’s no defining what we are."

“But he sent me that text and he started this whole TikTok thing. So I was just going back at him and it was just kind of funny and funny banter, but we weren’t speaking."

Nader continued, "We were just TikToking, which is hilarious. Not speaking, no speaking terms, and then we rekindled.”

Amid the conversation, the fashionista praised the DWTS star, 41, saying: “He’s such a great person and a great guy and I’ve loved getting to know him and I’m having fun hanging out with him.”

Brooks dished on sharing the breakup text during a TikTok livestream, and read it out loud.

The actor asserted that there are numerous aspects that she keeps hush-hush and closely guarded, while slamming the former partner’s act of exposing their personal matter.

“Oh, if you want to post these FaceTime secret recordings of me and whatever, I’m going to tell everyone what you actually did. The truth,” she added.

With a chuckle, she added, “I'm like, ‘Sorry, you made your own choices.’”

For the unknown, Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko began dating after getting paired on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars.