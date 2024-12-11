Prince Harry delights children in UK with special appearance for Christmas

Prince Harry’s touching words for some young special children in the UK melted hearts to support his charity.

The Duke of Sussex on Tuesday joined a Christmas party held by the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, of which he is a global ambassador for.

A 30-minute virtual call was arranged for the royal, who was seen wearing Santa’s hat, for a touch of festivity, where he was joined by 280 bereaved military children and young people for a session.

Harry got candid as he spoke about celebrating Christmas and some special memories with the children, via Express UK.

“It’s okay to feel however you feel at Christmas,” he told the attendees. “Some people will be celebrating and happy, other people feel reflective, some people will be sad, and maybe you’ll experience every single one of these emotions and that’s absolutely fine.”

He continued, “Remember you’ve got each other; you’ve got Scotty’s and you’ve got the people that love you.”

Following the heartwarming message, Harry also took part in the Q&A session from members of the charity. The quiz was about a wide range of random and funny questions with some being about his time with the Armed Forces.

“I felt a real connection with Prince Harry,” shared Bethan, who attended the session. “The party was upbeat and in no way sombre, but Prince Harry reminded us that he understands what we have all been through and that it’s okay to feel a mixture of emotions.”

He added, “He also made it clear to us that he is part of the Scotty’s community and proud to support us, which means a lot.”