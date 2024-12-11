Ariana Grande weighs in on ‘insufferable’ Wicked press tour with Paul Mescal

Ariana Grande shares views on 'insufferable' Wicked press tour

Ariana Grande has recently addressed her Wicked press tour while speaking with Paul Mescal.

During a new conversation with Paul for Variety’s Actors on Actors on December 10, the Gladiator star remarked that Ariana and her co-star Cynthia Erivo “look so much in love with each other”.

“I am watching you guys in the press tour. You’re obviously in love with each other,” said Paul.

To which the singer and actress replied, “We are horrible…insufferable…it’s bad.”

“I think we tried to keep the pressure out of the room, obviously, as much as possible,” stated the 31-year-old.

It is interesting to note that Ariana and Cynthia had an undeniable chemistry and viral moments including “holding space” for one another. Both actresses previously admitted that they “cried through interviews”.

While gushing over Wicked co-star, Ariana said, “Cynthia is just an absolute brilliant gift of a human being.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ariana discussed about ‘Glicked’, a term which was coined by her and Paul’s fans for their movies including Gladiator and Wicked.

The Normal People actor mentioned, “We are Glicked,” while Ariana reiterated, “We are Glicked.”

Meanwhile, Ariana also talked about Elphaba and Glinda’s dynamic in the Wicked movie.

“These women are both strong in very opposite yet similar ways and I think they kind of recognize themselves in each other immediately,” she added.