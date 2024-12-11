Saoirse Ronan reacts to taking on future projects with Paul Mescal

Saoirse Ronan wants to 'share her career' with Paul Mescal

Saoirse Ronan delighted fans as she hinted at starring in future projects with Paul Mescal, given their compelling chemistry.

The Little Women actress revealed in a recent interview that there were many more projects to come with the duo.

“Paul and I will do many things together in our life,” she told an IndieWire reporter in a junket interview.

“We became so close on the movie that we made together [Foe], and we plan on having a whole career shared with one another.”

When asked if she would love to be part of Gladiator’s rumoured third film, Ronan admitted she “would do a film with Paul. Yeah, definitely.”

She went on to add that she wasn't aware if “there’s a character for [her] in Gladiator, it is tough.”

Instead, the Lady Bird actress expressed her desire to land a role in a musical like the Wicked film.

“We got Wicked coming out as well, and I’d love to be a witch with the girls,” she said. Ronan mentioned that she would have loved to play Glinda if she had been asked, as it “would’ve been fun”.

Previously, Ronan told The Playlist podcast that while she is “not a singer” she would “love to be in a film musical” and hoped to reunite with her Little Women director Greta Gerwig for the project.

Recently, Ronan along with her husband Jack Lowden attended 27th British Independent Film Awards in London, while Mescal parodied Gladiator II as a musical during his SNL hosting debut.

Ronan’s Blitz and Mescal’s Gladiators II are running in theatres since November, 2024.