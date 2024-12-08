Jessica Chastain gets candid about breaking generational cycle to become a star

Jessica Chastain speaks up about breaking free of generational trauma

Jessica Chastain has recently revealed she’s the first one to break free from shackles of her family’s expectations.

The Help star, who was reportedly honoured at the 38th American Cinematheque Awards on December 6 in Los Angeles, shared she was determined to “use” her voice and opted for acting career.

“We existed on the margins of society, but theatre became my lifeline. It was a way to feel seen, to use my voice and to break free from the expectations that had bound my family for generations,” said Jessica.

The Good Nurse actress remarked, “I became determined to escape the cycle.”

“I was the first in my family to not get pregnant as a teenager, the first to finish high school, and the first to attend college,” continued the 47-year-old.

Jessica mentioned, “And attending The Juilliard School didn’t just change my life, it showed my family that a different path was possible.”

Reflecting on her roles in the movies, the Mothers’ instinct actress pointed out, “I’ve worked to dismantle the restrictive roles that society imposes on women.”

“Too often, women are valued only for their sexual desirability or their function as mothers, reducing them to bodies in service of everyone but themselves,” explained the actress.

Jessica argued that her movies like Mama and Zero Dark Thirty was “proof that audiences were hungry for stories of powerful, multi-faceted women".

The Memory actress told the crowd, “I am so proud to be part of an industry that is really evolving.”

“Today, movies show girls that they don’t need a prince to save them, they can save the day themselves,” she further said.

In the end, Jessica thanked everyone at the award ceremony.

Stories matter because they shape culture. Stories inspire change and stories empower future generations,” she added.