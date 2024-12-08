Gracie Abrams ‘overwhelmed’ as 'Eras Tour' nears its grand finale

Gracie Abrams ‘over-whelmed’ as 'Eras Tour' nears its grand finale

Gracie Abrams kicked off her opening act at The Eras Tour during Vancouver’s night one with a heartfelt message.

The I Miss You, I’m Sorry singer greeted the crowd warmly before reflecting on Taylor Swift's grand 21-month long tour.

“I really don't know how any of us are supposed to have the words to begin to talk about the end of The Eras Tour,” she confessed.

The That’s So True crooner then gushed about the privilege of being in the room with Swifties and sharing the same stage where Taylor gives her “mind-blowing” performances night after night.

Gracie shared that she felt “overwhelmed with the spirit of what The Eras Tour has gifted all of us over the past two years.”

The 25-year-old continued to express her admiration for the crowd while also trying not to be too “sappy”.

Gracie has been an opening act for The Eras Tour since the Canadian leg began on November 14th. She was also a surprise guest at many other Eras Tour shows.

Moreover, Gracie and Taylor are nominated for a Grammy in the best pop duo / group performance category for Us. The duo has performed the song twice on tour - once at Wembley Stadium in London and at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The history making The Eras Tour will finally come to its conclusion on December 8th.