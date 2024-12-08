Kate Middleton leaves Carol concert guest in tears with special gesture

Kate Middleton proved her herself to be the perfect host, despite her health struggles this year, as he hosted the annual Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

The Princess of Wales had invited around 1600 guests for her fourth annual Together at Christmas concert, which also included the families of Southport stabbing victims.

The future queen made sure that she greeted as many guests as she could and appeared in high spirits as she chatted away with the attendees. Kate also reduced a guest to tears with her kind gesture.

“It was like saying, ‘We do acknowledge you.’” Jenny Powell, who volunteers to help people with disabilities in her town of Abergavenny in South Wales, told People magazine.

At the event, a letter was placed at the seat for each guest by Kate as a token of gratitude.

“It was a gorgeous letter,” Powell said. “It really showed her appreciation of what we’re all doing. It was quite touching and brought tears to my eyes.”

She continued, “These things that I’ve been doing have impacted the lives of people I’ve been supporting, but knowing that the royal family is aware of these little things is lovely.”

Powell also praised the Princess for showing strength following his cancer battle. “It’s been a hard year, but she put that brave face on and she looked absolutely gorgeous.”

She noted that Kate, when she arrived at the venue with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, “looked so happy together.”

“I do things for my community because I like doing it and I never expected to be invited,” she shared.

“I’m really grateful that they’re acknowledging what some people are doing in the community. It really meant something to have that opportunity to be part of that experience.”