‘Severance’ creators delight fans with much-awaited season 2 trailer

'Severance' is returning to the screen with season 2

Fans have been excitedly waiting for the sequel of their beloved series Severance, and there is finally good news.

The Apple TV+ series is returning to the screen with a second installment on January, 17th and the trailer has been released.

According to a People Magazine report, the actors Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken will be returning to the show.

The teaser, released on Saturday, December 7th opened with Tillman’s character Millchick talking to Scott’s character Mark, who was heard saying, "Mr. Scout, I know you're still weighing whether to return to Lumon."

"But the Mark I've come to know ... is happy," added Milchick, who was seen chasing down Mark in the very next clip.

"What you all did was one of the most painful moments in the history of this company," Milchick continued in a voiceover. "But the four of you have become known as the face of Severance reform."

The frame then focused on a newspaper with an article titled "'INNIES' BLOW THE WHISTLE" and Dylan (Cherry) asked his colleagues Mark, Helly (Lower) and Irving (Turturro), "Okay, so we're not in trouble?"

"I don't think so," Mark replied. "Milchick said we're famous."

The Innies then continued to conspire in secret, piecing up clues together about what is going on in the office building, picking up from where the last season left off.

However, a sudden change occured when Mark encountered Ms. Cobel (Arquette), as she prepared to drive off but Mark stopped her by standing in the way.

"Why did you do this? What is this all about?" Mark was seen yelling but he got no clear answer out of her except a threat. Ms. Cobel told him, “Mark, there'll be no honeymoon ending for you."

Severance season 2 is scheduled for a release on January 17th.