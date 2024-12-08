Brittany Cartwright reveals plans for first holidays after Jax Taylor split

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor would be spending Christmas apart amid divorce

Brittany Cartwright will be making some big adjustments to her usual Christmas plans as this year she would spend it without estranged husband, Jax Taylor.

The 35-year-old was said this will be a “very special” holiday in conversation with TMZ, but her plans won’t involve Jax.

The Vanderpump Rules star will celebrate her first Christmas since her split from her ex but she does not regret her decision.

Brittany told the outlet that she will be visiting her family in Kentucky for the holidays, along with her three-year-old son Cruz, who she shares with Jax.

The reality star explained that she will be open to invite Jax for future Christmas celebrations because of Cruz but it’s not happening this year.

When asked about reconciliation plans, the mom of one said, “That ship has sailed.”

This comes after Brittany took to Instagram last week and shared pictures of her Thanksgiving celebration with Cruz.

She held the three-year-old in her arm in the photo, posing in front of a Christmas tree.

Brittany filed for divorce in August, five years after the couple had gotten married.