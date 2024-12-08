Rosé’s alleged ex sets record straight after 'Toxic Till the End' release

Rose releases 'Toxic Till the End' from her solo album 'Rosie'

Rose has once again stirred up a frenzy surrounding her love life, sparking intense curiosity among fans about a past toxic relationship with the release of new single solo album, Rosie.

Shortly after the BLACKPINK star released her single Toxic Till the End, speculation began to swirl about the identity of her ex.

Initially, fans speculated that it might be actor Jaden Smith, drawing connections between the song's lyrics, visuals, and their past interactions.

Some fans also revisited Rosé’s 2022 skateboarding phase, pointing out that the love interest in the Toxic Till the End music video appears to be a skater.

This led to linking Rosé to Jason Choi, a skateboard instructor affiliated with multiple skate shops.

Some even recalled that Rosé had reportedly followed him on her former private Instagram account, @vampirehollie.

The buzz intensified when Choi shared a picture of a red rose on his Instagram story a day after Rose’s song release, which fans interpreted as a subtle clue.

The growing attention quickly shifted to Choi’s Instagram page, where fans left a mix of comments—some supportive, but others more negative.

Feeling overwhelmed by the attention, Choi broke his silence, addressing the situation publicly.

In an Instagram story, he denied any romantic involvement with Rosé, stating, "Im [sic] not BLACKPINK Rosé’ ex. Im a big fan, though [joined hands emoji]. I don’t know how I became her ex, Im still confused. And please don’t be rude, thank you! [sic]."

With Choi’s denial, fans hope the speculation will fizzle out; however, the identity of Rosé’s ex remains a mystery.