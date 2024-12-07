Stevie Nicks pays tribute to ‘first best friend’ late Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks says Fleetwood Mac cannot reunite without Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks is still trying to deal with the loss of Christine McVie.

The 76-year-old music legend gave an interview to People Magazine and recalled the memories of her best friend Christine McVie.

"Chris was my first best friend that I lost. She loved me for who I was, and I loved her for who she was. I learned from her; I think she learned from me.”

“So not having that person... you know we can't replace Chris, so there won't be another Fleetwood Mac tour, which means also, I won't get to hang with my friend. I won't get to live in her world and that is very sad for me because the one thing that was constant was Christine, a constant friend."

McVie lost her life when she was 79 years old after suffering from a stroke and fighting metastasized breast cancer.

The Landslide songstress added, "She was my big sister; she was five years older than me, and she filled my heart always, and she made me laugh; she was very funny.”

"And so it's a great loss for me — it's a big empty hole. The great thing is that our experiences were so strong and so vivid that she's hard to forget, you'll never forget her, I'll never forget her. I miss her very much."

Nicks released her song The Lighthouse this year and performed on a tour throughout America this year but she has no plans to reunite with their Fleetwood Mac bandmates.

Earlier this year, Nicks told MOJO in an interview, “Without Christine, no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work."