Angelina Jolie struts in Paris set photos, despite broken toe

Angelina Jolie rocks high heeled boots just days after toe injury.

Angelina Jolie is pushing through pain and still shining bright on the set of her latest project, Stitches, in Paris.

Despite breaking her toe just days before, the 49-year-old actress was spotted beaming as she filmed scenes for the movie, set in the competitive world of couture fashion.

Bundled up in a chic black coat and high-heeled boots, Jolie, who also runs her fashion brand Atelier Jolie, looked right at home as she immersed herself in the role of Maxine—a determined American filmmaker on a life-or-death journey during Fashion Week in Paris.

Filming late-night scenes outside a Parisian bistro, Jolie proved that nothing— not even a broken toe—could stop her from delivering a dazzling performance.

Production crew members mingled on the street, while large lights illuminated the nighttime scene as Jolie confidently strutted down the pavement in her black coat and high heels—showing no signs of the toe she broke just days earlier.

The film, which also stars Louis Garrel and Garance Marillier, is set in the high-stakes world of couture fashion during Paris Fashion Week, where Jolie portrays the determined filmmaker Maxine on a life-altering journey.

Just a day before, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Angelina made her first late-night appearance in over a decade, arriving barefoot after suffering her toe injury.

As she entered to a revised version of Dolly Parton’s Jolene, host Jimmy Fallon couldn't help but point out her lack of shoes. "Did you forget your shoes?" he asked, to which Angelina simply shrugged, proving her laid-back, yet star-studded charm.

"I broke my toe yesterday and tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided not to," she revealed, sporting her bare feet as she confidently took the stage.

Host Jimmy Fallon couldn't help but tease, "No, you don’t have to wear shoes! Just be comfortable. We're just happy you're here."