Princess Charlene rocks flared jeans for family day out

Princess Charlene’s gingerbread-inspired look.

Princess Charlene exuded effortless luxury with a festive touch on Friday evening as she attended the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco, accompanied by her nine-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

The 46-year-old royal looked stunning in a chic gingerbread-hued leather bomber jacket, featuring a high collar and structured shoulders, adding a sophisticated yet festive flair to her look.

Her growing sandy locks were styled in a graceful updo, with a soft strand left out to frame her face, complementing her elegant appearance.

The family outing marked another special moment for the princess as she embraced the holiday spirit in Monaco.

Princess Charlene and her daughter, Princess Gabriella, have been delighting fans with their adorable mother-daughter twinning moments this week.

On Wednesday, the royal duo stepped out together for the inauguration of Monaco's new 'Mareterra' district, showcasing their impeccable style.

The former Olympic swimmer, looked effortlessly chic in a monochrome camel-hued ensemble, including a longline wool coat, tailored trousers, and Gianvito Rossi court shoes.

Gabriella, mirroring her mother's elegant look, was also dressed in a coordinating outfit, further cementing their status as the ultimate style duo.