Sean Diddy Combs' accuser emerges unveiling long-hidden secrets

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, American rapper and songwriter who is known for making hit songs, is right now facing new chapter in his old story.

A shocking news has been recently emerged claiming that the identity of one of Diddy's earliest sexual assault accusers has finally came to light after so much time.

Anna Kane, ex-wife of NHL star Evander Kane, is the one who accused the rapper, who is currently behind the bars under the charges of exploiting young men and women, of sexual harassment a few years ago.

According to Page Six, the victim claimed: "I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager."

"Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me," she continued.

According to the reports by the same outlet, Anna heartbreakingly revealed her age saying that she was just 17 years old when Diddy raped and drugged her along with his guard Harve Pierre.

The reports went on disclosing the distress she felt throughout the time.

"Significant emotional distress and feels of shame that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years."

The victim Anna further said that she was in her high school when she met Pierre, who was known as the president of Combs' Bad Boy Entertainment. However, then he insisted her to meet his 'brother' and 'best friend' Diddy, and that's where it all started from.