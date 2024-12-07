‘Harry Potter’ HBO series rumoured to cast big names for major roles

Several award winning actors are in talks to play major roles in the upcoming HBO 'Harry Potter' series

Since the official announcement of HBO’s Harry Potter series, excitement has been growing day by day. However, the frenzy has now piqued as the casting process has begun.

Deadline reported on Friday, December 6, that before the series’ planned production starts in the summer of 2025, casting director Lucy Bevan has been busy coordinating schedules and finalising the adult roles for the "decade-long series."

While the series team has remained tight-lipped about the casting process, there has been a buzz of speculation about the slew of actors being considered for some of the most iconic roles expected to be played by younger actors than those in the original films.

Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance is reportedly being eyed for the role of Dumbledore, Hogwarts Headmaster, preciously played by the late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the films.

Mark Strong is also in the casting mill, with I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu, who is said to be considered for the role of Potions Master Severus Snape, initially played by the late Alan Rickman.

In addition, Emmy-nominated Bad Sisters co-creator and star Sharon Horgan would be a possible contender for the role of Deputy Headmistress Minerva McGonagall.

Meanwhile, the Harry Potter wishlist also includes Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz for an undisclosed role.

In another exciting rumour, Emmy-winning Ted Lasso fan favourite Brett Goldstein is being considered for the role of Rubeus Hagrid, the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper, previously played by the late Robbie Coltrane.

The Harry Potter TV series, set to be filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, is slated to debut on HBO sometime in 2026 or 2027.