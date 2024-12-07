Wednesday star Jenna Ortega finally breaks silence on 'dating' Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega, American actress who rose to immense fame after her famous role in Wednesday, recently addressed the rumours claiming that she is romantically involved with Johnny Depp.

The 21-year-old star was very surprised when she heard crazy speculations about dating the 60-year-old Johnny Depp when she has just started her career.

The gossips about them started last year when a celebrity fan account page called Deuxmoi shared an anonymous post which disclosed that Jenna and Depp were spotted on a date, leaving their fans in frenzy.

However, the page is only made to spread false speculations online without confirming them as the account's bio read: "Some statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed. This account does not claim information published is based in fact."

During a candid interview with BuzzFeed, the Miller's Girl actress talked about all the wild rumours she heard about herself related to the City of Lies star.

The Wednesday star shared humorously, "Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to 'leave us alone."

"It's so insane to me like I never spoke on that, I never said anything like that."

Jenna went on explaining, "Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that that was pretty hilarious."