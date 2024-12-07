Ryan Reynolds reveals why 'Green Lantern' failed to shine at box office

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Green Lantern return

Ryan Reynolds is giving out too much information on Green Lantern return as DC Studios boss James Gunn shared the actor’s stance on the subject.

The 48-year-old, who portrayed the superhero in the poorly acknowledged 2011 film, isn’t planning on making a return to a second instalment of the action flick anytime soon.

During an exclusive chat on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn recalled asking the Deadpool star about a potential Green Lantern return.

The DC Studios boss told the podcast, “Ryan doesn’t give a s***”

“One of the first people I talked to after I got the job was Ryan Reynolds. I was like, ‘You coming back?!’ He’s like, ‘Get the f*** out of here!’”

Describing his horror at watching the 2011 starrer for the first time, Reynolds explained the real reason behind the film performing poorly at the box office.

He recalled, “The words were ‘holy s***’ and ‘no, no! It was crazy. It was an odd feeling. It was not a feeling I wanted to repeat. So I really spent the following years just owning as much as I could, it was the only way to kind of process it.

Speaking of his character in the film, he further went on to add, “There was just too many people spending too much money and when there was a problem rather than say, ‘OK, let’s stop spending on special effects and let’s think about character.

“That just never... the thinking was never there to do that,” he said, adding. “And to their credit, it’s a very old school way of looking at things. It’s just ‘Let’s just keep spending our way through this.’ And that was... it didn’t work.”

Ryan Reynolds starred in Green Lantern alongside his future wife Blake Lively, with whom he began a romantic relationship during filming, later tying the knot in 2012.